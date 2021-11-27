Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $176.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.94 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

