Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Purchases 202 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 74,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 45.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $229.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $241.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.29.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.