Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 892 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.8% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 12.4% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,589,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total value of $1,022,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN stock opened at $353.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.43 and a 200 day moving average of $322.61. The firm has a market cap of $223.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.