Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.9% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $164.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

