Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Receives $16.02 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGP. Jonestrading downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of TGP opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.34. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGP. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

