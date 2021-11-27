Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TENX opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.07. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.68.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
