Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TENX opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.07. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.68.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENX. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 178,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

