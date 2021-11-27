Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Tennant has raised its dividend payment by 6.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Tennant has a payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tennant to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Get Tennant alerts:

NYSE:TNC opened at $80.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.36. Tennant has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $117,945.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $202,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 52.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 52.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 24,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.