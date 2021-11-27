TENT Price Tops $0.0164 on Top Exchanges (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. TENT has a market cap of $635,936.90 and $128,995.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TENT has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.43 or 0.00480735 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.34 or 0.00199533 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00100327 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004380 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

