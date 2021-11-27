Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $87.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Shares of TRNO opened at $75.74 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $78.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 77.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.69.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.