Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $106.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,854 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,826,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,687,000 after purchasing an additional 662,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,072,000 after purchasing an additional 465,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $3.27 on Friday, hitting $85.47. The stock had a trading volume of 910,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,897. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average of $93.58. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

