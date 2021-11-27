The Allstate Co. (ALL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Allstate has raised its dividend by 46.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Allstate has a payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allstate to earn $11.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Allstate stock opened at $115.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.55. Allstate has a 52 week low of $102.15 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allstate will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays lowered Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

