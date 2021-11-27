The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,034.38

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,034.38 ($13.51) and traded as low as GBX 1,008 ($13.17). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,008 ($13.17), with a volume of 105,752 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,032.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,031.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 17.12 and a quick ratio of 17.12. The company has a market cap of £929.13 million and a PE ratio of 3.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.02%.

In related news, insider Simon Davis bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 991 ($12.95) per share, with a total value of £24,775 ($32,368.70).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

