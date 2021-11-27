The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.41 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.41 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outpeform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective (down previously from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$87.28.

BNS opened at C$81.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$99.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$80.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$79.88. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$63.20 and a 12-month high of C$83.99.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.74 billion.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

