The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 18,101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 742,870 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,764,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after acquiring an additional 400,773 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLX opened at $174.21 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

