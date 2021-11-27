The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Reduced by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,639,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 228,885 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 6.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.62% of Progressive worth $328,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Progressive by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 162,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,724,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.09 and a 200 day moving average of $95.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

