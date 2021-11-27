The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

SMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $3.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $139.20 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 599,249 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after buying an additional 491,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at $43,988,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,140,000 after buying an additional 94,652 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

