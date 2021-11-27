The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 11,197 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 31,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 397,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $67,280,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $148.11. 12,027,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,021,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.66. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $145.85 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $269.13 billion, a PE ratio of 135.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

