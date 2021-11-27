The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

WMB traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $28.24. 5,522,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,893,137. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

