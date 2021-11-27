TheStreet Lowers FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) to C+

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FCFS. Barclays increased their price objective on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.02. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 24,097 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after buying an additional 34,567 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

