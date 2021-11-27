TheStreet Upgrades Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) to C

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of MRAM opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $231.77 million, a PE ratio of -236.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

In related news, insider Stephen Socolof sold 70,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $871,306.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 14,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $181,432.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 620,388 shares of company stock worth $7,190,706. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRAM. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 246.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

