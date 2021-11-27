Thomas A. Mutryn Sells 4,500 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total value of $1,247,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $268.05 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $215.18 and a 12-month high of $290.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.73 and its 200-day moving average is $264.28.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

CACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.