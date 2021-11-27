Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 84.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 219,606 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

BDJ stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

