Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $535,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,697 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6,341.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 345,837 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,390,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 436,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 46,906 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 226,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 44,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000.

SUSC stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $28.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

