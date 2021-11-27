Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 70.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,813 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 931.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 34,689 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 80.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at about $6,930,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nabors Industries by 114.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $84.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.43. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $133.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($22.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

