Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMEH. Barclays initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $94.56 on Friday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $133.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.39.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $227.12 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

