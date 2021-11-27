Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 111,073 Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,224 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 111,073 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 94,085 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 21.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280,366 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,142.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 321,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 307,522 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 44.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 279,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 86,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 89.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 92,316 shares in the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $6.03 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.5327 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.34%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.39%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

