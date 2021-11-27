Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,377 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,593 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.42% of Exterran worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Exterran by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,157,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,829,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Exterran by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 666,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 262,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exterran by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 307,138 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth $2,753,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Exterran by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 272,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exterran alerts:

NYSE:EXTN opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Exterran Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $123.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exterran Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.