Tiaa Fsb Sells 352 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in United Rentals by 513.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,294,000 after purchasing an additional 431,029 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,731,793,000 after acquiring an additional 166,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after acquiring an additional 139,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.30.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $362.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

