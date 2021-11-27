Tiaa Fsb Sells 70,894 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 70,894 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,254,036,000 after buying an additional 577,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,892,654,000 after buying an additional 527,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,601,166,000 after buying an additional 519,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

TMUS opened at $113.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.14 and a 200 day moving average of $134.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.87 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.