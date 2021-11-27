Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

TF opened at C$9.51 on Friday. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$8.50 and a 12-month high of C$9.94. The company has a current ratio of 29.97, a quick ratio of 29.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$775.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76.

TF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a C$10.51 price target on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Timbercreek Financial to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

