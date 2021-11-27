Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

TWI stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $468.47 million, a P/E ratio of 93.88 and a beta of 2.50. Titan International has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Titan International will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Titan International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Titan International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Titan International by 22.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Titan International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Titan International by 8.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

