Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Raised to C$104.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$94.00 to C$104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

TD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.70.

NYSE TD opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $75.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.54.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $351,922,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after buying an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after buying an additional 2,566,112 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,285,000 after buying an additional 2,547,192 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.6% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,468,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,523,000 after buying an additional 1,501,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

