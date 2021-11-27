Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $81.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.70.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,935,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,112 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,131,000 after acquiring an additional 307,090 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,835,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,693,000 after acquiring an additional 537,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,192 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.