Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.66

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.66 and traded as high as C$21.73. Torstar shares last traded at C$21.57, with a volume of 11,305 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.66.

Torstar Company Profile (TSE:TS.B)

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

