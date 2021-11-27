Treat DAO (TREAT) Market Cap Reaches $4.58 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00064482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00077148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00105412 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.17 or 0.07410504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,344.42 or 0.99285649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.