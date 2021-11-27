Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trend Micro from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trend Micro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of TMICY stock opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. Trend Micro has a one year low of $46.39 and a one year high of $60.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

