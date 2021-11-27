Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 800 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,290 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after purchasing an additional 536,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $144.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $404.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.27 and its 200-day moving average is $143.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $112,028,534.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,826,701. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,690,416 shares of company stock worth $687,882,190 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

