Tributary Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,563 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $521,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,066 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $488,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,969 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $125.88 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $131.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,858 shares of company stock worth $6,011,502 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

