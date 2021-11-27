Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dover by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,314,000 after purchasing an additional 999,100 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,173,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 2,534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,465,000 after purchasing an additional 252,106 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 5,073.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 254,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,281,000 after buying an additional 249,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,553,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $171.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $115.88 and a 1-year high of $178.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

