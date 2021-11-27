Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 686 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,122,000 after purchasing an additional 411,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,328 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,778,000 after purchasing an additional 246,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,277,000 after purchasing an additional 759,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $163.14 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $112.92 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

