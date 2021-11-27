Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,037,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in AMETEK by 220.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 214,370 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 17.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in AMETEK by 5.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.75.

Shares of AME opened at $139.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $710,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,262 shares of company stock valued at $22,511,846 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

