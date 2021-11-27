Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) PT Lowered to C$3.50

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Trilogy Metals to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of TMQ stock opened at C$2.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$338.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 13.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.74. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.14 and a 1 year high of C$3.70.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total transaction of C$343,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,476,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,054,905.25. Also, Director Janice Alayne Stairs sold 12,835 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$31,482.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$701,095.24. Insiders have sold a total of 138,235 shares of company stock worth $375,659 over the last 90 days.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

