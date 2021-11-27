TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on December 15th

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a payout ratio of 95.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

NYSE TPVG opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.82.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 79.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

