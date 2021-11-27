Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Short Interest Down 93.4% in November

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the October 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRKA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 311,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,660. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Troika Media Group has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRKA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Troika Media Group by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 31,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Troika Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Troika Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

