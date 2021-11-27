Truegame One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,284.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a market cap of $141,786.95 and $2,284.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Truegame has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

