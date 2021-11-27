Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Short Interest Update

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKLS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,599. Trutankless has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20.

Trutankless Company Profile

Trutankless, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale, research, and development of smart electric tank less water heater. The company was founded on March 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

