Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Short Interest Update

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TKLS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,599. Trutankless has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20.
Trutankless Company Profile
