Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $430.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to announce $430.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $429.40 million and the highest is $432.56 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $283.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.04, for a total value of $1,375,258.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,214 shares of company stock worth $23,022,475 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,412,000 after buying an additional 44,655 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after buying an additional 272,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,385,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,501,000 after buying an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,062,000 after buying an additional 60,398 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $13.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $501.43. 86,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,548. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $507.91 and a 200-day moving average of $473.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

