U Network (UUU) Reaches Market Cap of $3.33 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, U Network has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $298,327.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

U Network is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for U Network is u.network

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

