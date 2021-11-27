UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 3,072 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Glatfelter worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 138.3% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,692,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,644,000 after purchasing an additional 982,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 2,123.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 757,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 723,741 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 32.8% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,906,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,605,000 after purchasing an additional 718,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,746,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,310,000 after purchasing an additional 154,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the second quarter worth about $1,345,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $111,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Glatfelter stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $767.61 million, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.46. Glatfelter Co. has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $19.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.65 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.75%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

