UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 64,819 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after buying an additional 52,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 107,719 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $813.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

